New Jersey man posed as religious solicitor in attempt to meet 13-year-old girl: police

article

A New Jersey man is accused of posing as a "door-to-door religious solicitor" to avoid suspicion as he planned to meet up with a 13-year-old girl at her home.

Oscar Castillo-Peralta, 53, was taken into custody by undercover officers who were lying in wait when the Pleasantville man arrived at the Bensalem home.

Investigators say Castillo-Peralta started messaging a girl who he believed was 13-years-old in January and their conversations quickly turned sexually explicit.

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $3M bail.

What we know:

Investigators say Oscar Castillo-Peralta, 53, began messaging a girl who he believed was 13-years-old in January using the KIK social media app.

After exchanging phone numbers, police say Castillo-Peralta sent explicit images and asked to meet the girl at her home in Bensalem when her parents weren't there.

He allegedly told the girl he would pose as a "door-to-door religious solicitor" to avoid suspicion from neighbors.

Castillo-Peralta arrived at the home Wednesday afternoon dressed in a suit and carrying religious materials as he had planned, authorities said.

Officers were there waiting for him and placed Castillo-Peralta in custody.

He was charged with several crimes, including attempted involuntary sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor.

Castillo-Peralta is being helped at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $3M bail.

What you can do:

Authorities fear there may be other victims contacted by Oscar Castillo-Peralta.

Anyone who believes they encountered Castillo-Peralta online or in-person should contact the Bensalem Police Department.