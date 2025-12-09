New Jersey Powerball lottery player wins $2 million in Saturday drawing

article

A lucky New Jersey resident is now a multimillionaire, after a Powerball ticket sold in the Garden State hit for $2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers and carried the Power Play option, which doubles the standard $1 million Match-5 prize to $2 million for Power Play holders.

What we know:

The winner’s ticket successfully matched the five main numbers drawn Saturday night.

Because the ticket included the additional Power Play option, the standard $1 million prize was automatically doubled — delivering a $2 million payout.

No jackpot (Match 5 + Powerball) winner was announced for Saturday’s draw.

The exact location where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been confirmed by lottery officials. The prize remains unclaimed as of this writing.

What's next:

The winner must sign the back of the ticket and submit it to the New Jersey Lottery for validation. As with all large winnings, the $2 million prize will be subject to required tax withholdings.

Lottery officials remind players that scratch-offs and draw games are games of chance; winning outcomes depend entirely on luck. If the ticket owner chooses, anonymity may be requested under certain state regulations.

While New Jersey celebrates this big win, the Powerball jackpot is set to increase again this week — giving other hopeful players a shot at the next big payday.