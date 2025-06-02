New Jersey Primary 2025: Everything you need to know

The Brief The New Jersey 2025 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 10. The election is a closed primary to elect candidates for New Jersey's next governor and general assemblies. Several voting deadlines are approaching this week.



Voters will head to the polls across the state next week to cast their ballots for New Jersey’s closed 2025 primary election.

What we know:

Here's everything you need to know before Election Day on Tuesday, June 10, from important deadlines to which races will appear on the ballot:

Election deadlines and dates

May 20: Last day to register to vote

June 3: Last day to request a mail ballot by mail

June 6-8: Early voting

June 9: Last day to request a mail ballot by person

June 10: Election Day, last day to return a mail ballot

Can I vote?

To vote in the New Jersey's closed 2025 Primary Election, voters must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old

A resident of their voting county for at least 30 days

Registered with a political party

What is a closed primary?

A closed primary election means that Democrats and Republicans can only vote for their party's nominees to run in the general election.

Voters who are not registered as a Democrat or Republican must declare a party to vote in the primary.

How do I vote by mail?

Voters must complete a vote-by-mail ballot application, then return it to their county clerk's office. Once voters receive and complete their ballots, they must return them by mail, ballot drop box or elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

When is early voting?

Early voting will take place from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8. New Jersey residents can vote in-person at early voting locations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 10. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where is my polling place?

You can find your polling place online using your address.

Who is running in the 2025 Primary Election?

New Jersey residents will be voting for the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, along with the general assemblies for districts 1-16.

You can view a sample ballot based on your address online.