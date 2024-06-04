LIVE: New Jersey Primary Election Results 2024

The polls have officially closed after New Jersey Democrats and Republicans cast their ballots for several races in the state’s closed 2024 primary election.

Polling locations across New Jersey were open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as voters decided on candidates for Democratic and Republican nominations.

As one of the states to hold the last Republican presidential primary contests of 2024, New Jersey was the host of several key races, including the Senate seat currently held by Bob Menendez.

This election also saw the demise of the so-called county line for Democrats, the ballot system in which those with party backing got grouped together and those without it were frequently listed in what was known as "ballot Siberia."

Democratic candidates were grouped together, as is done in every other state. However, Republicans retained the previous systems.

FOX 29 will continue to follow the results for these key races in our area:

New Jersey Presidential Primary Results

President Joe Biden and Trump were on the ballot, despite already being their parties' presumptive nominees. Trump’s name appeared on the ballot Tuesday for the first time since his historic conviction on felony crimes.

New Jersey U.S. Senate Primary Results

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey announced in March that he wouldn’t run in the Democratic primary as he faces federal corruption charges, but he filed on Monday to run as an independent. His name will not appear on the ballot.

On the GOP side, it was a four-way contest but southern New Jersey hotel developer Curtis Bashaw has gotten significant county party backing, and Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner won former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

While New Jersey hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972, the stakes are high in the divided Senate where Democrats have a narrow majority.

New Jersey U.S. House Primary Results

Below is a look at some key races in our area.

District 1: Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties

Democrat: incumbent Donald Norcross

Republican: Damon Galdo and Nicholas Whitelock

District 2: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties

Democrats: Tim Alexander, Carolyn Rush, Brandon Saffold and Joe Salerno

Republican: incumbent Jeff Van Drew

District 3: Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties

Democrats: Joseph Cohn, Herbert C. Conaway Jr., Carol Murphy and Sarah Schoengood

Republican: Shirley Maia-Cusick and Gregory Sobocinski

Use the dropdown at the top of the map graphic below to find a full breakdown of your district race: