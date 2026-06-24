New Jersey psychiatrist admits to 17 felonies for illegal drug prescriptions

The Brief Cape May County psychiatrist Louis Morelli admitted to 17 felony counts for issuing unlawful prescriptions, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. Morelli gave drugs to sexual partners, known drug addicts, and others, sometimes after warnings of abuse and overdose. Sentencing is scheduled for October 27, 2026, and Morelli faces up to 51 years in prison.



A Cape May County psychiatrist admitted to 17 felony counts for unlawfully prescribing controlled substances, including Adderall, Vyvanse, and Xanax, often to sexual partners and known drug addicts, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer.

Psychiatrist admits to issuing prescriptions for sex and to addicts

What we know:

Louis Morelli, 73, pleaded guilty to causing prescription drugs to be dispensed without valid prescriptions, according to U.S. Attorney Frazer.

Morelli admitted to writing these prescriptions for 17 patients, sometimes in exchange for sexual activities, images, or videos.

What they're saying:

"Licensed medical professionals who prescribe powerful controlled substances outside the bounds of legitimate medical care put lives at risk and undermine public trust in the medical profession," said Frazer. "As admitted in court, Morelli issued unlawful prescriptions for highly addictive drugs to sexual partners, known drug addicts, and others without a legitimate medical purpose—even after receiving repeated warnings about abuse, overdose, and diversion."

Morelli continued prescribing drugs even after being warned by law enforcement and family members that patients were abusing or reselling the drugs.

In one case, a patient’s mother told Morelli her child had stopped breathing after abusing prescribed drugs, but Morelli kept writing prescriptions.

Consequences and next steps for Morelli

Each of the 17 charges carries a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine, for a total possible sentence of 51 years and $4.25 million in fines. Morelli has surrendered his DEA registration and agreed to give up his medical licenses.

Sentencing for Morelli is set for October 27, 2026. The investigation involved the DEA, FBI, FDA, and Department of Health and Human Services.

Morelli’s conduct included issuing prescriptions after being told patients were addicted or intended to resell the drugs, and at least one prescription resulted in death or serious injury.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what sentence Morelli will receive or if additional charges could be filed against others involved.