New Jersey sees $24 million in marijuana sales, grants new licenses

By Mike Catalini
Published 
Associated Press

New Jersey joined 18 other states - plus the District of Columbia - last Thursday when it officially allowed recreational cannabis sales. Thirty-seven states have allowed for medical marijuana, including Pennsylvania and Delaware. In the early days of recreational marijuana in New Jersey, the state is trying to figure out how customers and patients can coexist.

TRENTON, N.J. - One month into existence, New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market has done $24 million in sales 

On Tuesday, regulators voted to grant permits to nearly a dozen new recreational cannabis retailers in their first public meeting since the market opened to the public last month. 

How long before the new dispensaries open, though, isn’t clear, and there will be additional regulatory hurdles before the new shops start selling to adults 21 and over. 

Regulators also said the 13 facilities open for recreational sales did $24 million in business, averaging about $5 million a week and conducting 212,000 transactions.