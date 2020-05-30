New Jersey spends $200M in expenses in COVID-19 battle
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey’s state government has racked up about $200 million in expenses responding to the COVID-19 crisis over the roughly two months since the first case became know.
That's according to records obtained by The Associated Press under the state's open records law.
The receipts show $197 million in expenses, with the lion’s share stemming from the state’s Law and Public Safety Department, which houses the state police.
The state Human Services and Health Departments also recorded millions in expenses.
The expenses are just a fraction of the state’s nearly $40 billion budget, but come as the state is seeing a dropoff in tax revenue, with a 15.3% unemployment rate.
New Jersey's coronavirus case total rose to 158,844 with 11,531 related deaths as of Friday, May 29.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
