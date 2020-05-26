Delaware to lift stay-at-home order, out-of-state quarantine effective June 1

Delaware state officials have announced on Tuesday new timelines and guidelines for reopening during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. John Carney announced that Delaware will lift the ban on short-term rental units and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers on June 1.

These renewed operations will be part of the rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy, which struggled under the shutdown.

“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” said Governor Carney.

Governor Carney also announced that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted in Delaware beginning on June 1.

Basic public health precautions will be in place to protect against spread of COVID-19 and must be followed in accordance with Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration.

Individuals must continue to wear face masks and maintain social distance of at least six feet from anyone outside of their household.

Gatherings over 250 people will remain banned during Phase 1; however, organizers of planned outdoor large gatherings and events may apply to host a large gathering or event.

To do so, organizers must submit a plan to the Delaware Division of Small Business at least seven days prior to the event. The Delaware Department of Education will release guidance for outdoor graduations later today.

“Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors. Thank you. We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren’t complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you’re in a public setting. Don’t let up.”

In conjunction with the easing of certain business, travel and gathering restrictions, Governor Carney will lift Delaware’s stay-at-home order effective June 1.

Gov. Carney cautioned that Delawareans should continue to avoid unnecessary outings and gatherings to limit community spread of COVID-19.

“We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home,” said Governor Carney. “While we are slowly reopening our economy, it’s critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they’ve done to get us to this point. Let’s continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal.”

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, should call Delaware 2-1-1 or email info@delaware211.org.

