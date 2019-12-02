New Jersey state offices closing at noon due to snow

article

State government offices in New Jersey will close early as the state faces the threat of snow and wintry weather following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday decided to shut government offices for nonessential employees at noon.

A wet ride into work is expected to change to snow throughout the day. The areas hardest hit will depend on a narrow band of heavier snow that forecasters are still trying to track. Northern and central counties face the greatest chance for significant snowfall through Tuesday morning.

Some schools have closed and others will dismiss students early.

Commercial vehicles are banned on I-80 from the Pennsylvania border to I-287, along I-78 from the Pennsylvania border to I-287 and on I-287 from I-78 to the New York border.