Weather Authority: Accumulating snow expected Monday

The first week of December is expected to bring out first taste of winter with it, with most of the area expected to see some accumulating snow Monday.

A storm moving off the coast of New Jersey brought rain to the area Sunday and is expected to bring even more rain and snow on Monday.

A mix of rain and sleet will likely impact your commute Monday morning, but dropping temperatures will see that rain turn into snow just about everywhere by the afternoon. Expect the evening rush to see more of an impact as precipitation continues into the overnight hours.

Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs could see anywhere from 1-3 inches Monday.

Suburbs to the north and west could see significantly more snow with totals around 3-6 inches. The Lehigh Valley will likely face the brunt of the storm with upwards of 6 inches in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning to include Bucks, Montgomery and Mercer Counties from 6 a.m. Monday, December 2 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, December 3.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware County, Chester County, Berks County in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Ocean Counties in New Jersey from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

State government offices in New Jersey will close early as the state braces for the impact of the storm.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Carbon County and Monroe County until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

