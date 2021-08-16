New Jersey State Police attempting to identify police impersonator

article

New Jersey State Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected of impersonating a police officer.

The reported incident happened on August 1 at approximately 2 p.m. when a victim was stopped her car because she believed a police officer was pulling her over.

The suspect was driving behind the victim in a black, older model Ford Crown Victoria when he activated a blue dome light on the front dash board.

When the victim pulled over, the suspect approached her vehicle and identified himself as a police officer.

After a short exchange, she became suspicious and asked him for identification. He failed to provide identification and instead instructed her to exit the vehicle. She refused to exit and the suspect attempted to remove her from the vehicle, before she fled the scene and reported the incident.

During an investigation, detectives discovered that a similar incident occurred on August 3 at approximately 9:45 p.m. in Wall Township.

Another female victim reported that a man in black, older model Ford Crown Victoria pulled her over and impersonated a police officer.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, with long red hair pulled back in a pony tail, a red scruffy beard, and tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

According to police, he was last seen wearing black BDU pants, a light blue short-sleeved bloused shirt with the word "police" on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said "police" but no specific department. He was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Mason of the Wall Township Police Department at 609-449-4500 ext. 1192 or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.

