New Jersey State Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

The New Jersey State Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man.

Jonathan Morris, 23 of Bridgeton, was last seen in the city of Bridgeton on January 28th.

Detectives are considering Morris missing and due to the circumstances of his disappearance, they say he is possibly in his harm's way.

His family told FOX 29 that Morris, who has diabetes, has been without his insulin for nearly three days.

They say they have been searching him since Saturday with the search continuing into Sunday.

Morris is described as being 6 foot 6 inches in height with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information on Morris' whereabouts to please contact them.

