Philadelphia weather: Pop-up showers likely over next two days as temps stay hot

The Brief Forecasters say scattered storms could pop-up on Monday before becoming more widespread by Tuesday night. Don't let the storms fool you: It will be sunny and warm for most of the week, with highs teetering near 90 degrees. The Fourth of July in Philadelphia looks stellar, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 90 degrees.



A mostly sunny and warm weekend will start out with back-to-back days of scattered storms that forecasters say could turn severe in some places.

Temperatures during the week will be around 90 degrees to set the stage for a beautiful Fourth of July followed by a stellar summer weekend.

What we know:

Late-day scattered storms on Monday and Tuesday will put a blemish on an otherwise perfect stretch of summer days across the Philadelphia area.

Forecasters expect spotty storms to develop in the late afternoon and through the evening, with a slight risk of a severe weather threat.

A similar weather day will follow on Tuesday, but late-day storms are expected to be more widespread and cover Philadelphia and most of South Jersey.

Forecasters say the storms on Tuesday night could also become severe with bouts of heavy rain with thunder and lightning possible.

Hazy, humid summer heat with plenty of sunshine will return on Wednesday and is expected to last throughout the weekend in Philadelphia.

Fourth of July Weekend forecast

A picture-perfect Fourth of July is slated for the Philadelphia area with daytime highs expected to be around 90 degrees.

Clear skies will provide plenty of sunshine during the day and excellent viewing conditions for evening firework shows.

The stellar weather conditions will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

What you can do:

Stay up-to-date on the incoming rain by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.