New Jersey teen battling rare disorder returns to wrestling

A Pennsauken High School senior returned to the wrestling mat Wednesday night after a rare disorder left her immobilized.

Last July, Amanda Lezcano was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a disorder that attacks your nerves.

"One day I woke up and I couldn't walk anymore so that's when I knew something was wrong," Amanda Lezcano told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce in November.

"I think the hardest part is trying to stay positive. It's just really hard because it gets frustrating," she said.

On Wednesday, it was all about celebrating Amanda’s remarkable determination

Pennsauken high school athletic trainer and friend Tom Connors were among the many people encouraging Amanda to keep fighting.

"She is an inspiration to not just her classmates, but to my colleagues, to the administration," Connors said.

"It's because of all the support I have that’s why I keep pushing," Amanda said.

Keeps pushing and there’s no question Amanda will keep winning.

"I’m really blessed, so glad they did this for me. I’m really glad," she said.

