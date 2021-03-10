New Jersey to allow 50% capacity at restaurants, some business next Friday

New Jersey will let restaurants and some businesses expand indoor capacity to 50% next Friday as the Garden State continues to see a manageable decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Gyms, amusement parks, barbershops, salons and other personal care businesses can also open at 50% capacity beginning Mar. 19, according to the governor.

New Jersey will allow non-religious indoor gatherings to include up to 25 people. Outdoor gatherings will be bumped up to 50 people next Friday, Murphy said.

"We believe that when all factors are weighed we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our healthcare system," Murphy said.

While New Jersey continues to move "deliberately, responsibly, incrementally" to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, Murphy said mask-wearing and social distancing will continue to be prioritized.

New Jersey on Wednesday announced over 3,000 new positive tests and 56 virus-related deaths. Nearly 2M New Jersey residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and almost 900k are fully vaccinated.

Murphy wrapped up his meeting by again promising that by Memorial Day all adults in New Jersey will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

