New Jersey to close 6 mass vaccination sites

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state will be closing six of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as it moves from a mega-site model to relying on about 1,800 community inoculation sites.

"The time has now come for us to begin to transition away from the mega-site model that we built at the very beginning of our vaccination effort and to the community-based model that will see us through to the end," Murphy said.

The sites are located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Morris counties. As of Wednesday, the sites in Atlantic and Gloucester counties have ceased giving people the initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The sites will remain open to make sure anyone with a scheduled second dose receives it, but all six sites will be closed by July 23.

The federally-run community vaccination center at the New Jersey Institute of Technology will remain open until June 20.

The megasites have administered 1,967,235 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 954,204 people.

So far the state has had more than 4.2 million fully vaccinated residents. Murphy set a goal of getting 4.7 million adults — or 70% — vaccinated by June 30.

Advertisement