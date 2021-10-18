New Jersey's COVID-19 mandate for teachers, staff takes effect Monday

article

A vaccine or testing mandate mandate for all teachers and staff at New Jersey schools takes effect Monday.

All preschool through grade 12 school personnel will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18th or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.

This new order will apply to apply to all public, private, and parochial schools including charter and renaissance schools.

RELATED COVERAGE:

It also encompasses all staff and teachers that work at schools regardless of whether or not they are employed full-time.

"I made this point a couple weeks ago, we're not going to sacrifice the health of our kids or staff and masking and vaccinations of both students and staff, along with a layered approach to safety is our top priority for starting the year," Gov. Murphy said.

New Jersey's mandate comes amid concerns over recent Delta variant surges.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter