New laws in effect for Pennsylvania this month

It may not be the start of the year, but several laws are still going into effect in Pennsylvania this month.

SNAP benefits

On September 1, SNAP benefits changed for Pennsylvania after President Donald Trump's ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ was passed in July.

Some SNAP recipients will now have to meet work requirements and report them to the Department of Human Services.

If the SNAP recipient does not meet the work requirements, they will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a 3-year period.

The new SNAP benefit rules apply to you if you:

Are between 18–54 years old;

Do not have a dependent child under 18; and,

Are considered physically and mentally able to work

Racing on highways

Starting on September 16, a new Pennsylvania law will crack down on dangerous driving with tougher penalties and new punishments.

Fines for illegal street racing and drifting will be increased from $200 to $500 for a first offense. A second offense will carry a fine of up to $2,000, up to 6 months in prison and vehicle impoundment for up to 6 months.

The law also introduces new fines for organizers, along with possible felony charges if someone is seriously injured or dies.

Philly business curfew

A new bill expected to go into effect on September 11 could extend Philadelphia's business curfew, forcing them to close by 11 p.m.

The curfew mostly targeted the Kensington area when it was passed by City Council in March, but the expansion would extend into Fairhill and Germantown.

Bodegas, take-out restaurants and food trucks would be required to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, businesses with liquor licenses are not included.