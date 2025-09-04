How have SNAP benefits changed in Pennsylvania?

article

The Brief New SNAP benefit rules went into effect on September 1 in Pennsylvania. Certain recipients between the ages of 18 and 54 are now required to meet work requirements. Exemptions to the work requirements exist for various groups, including those who are pregnant, medically unable to work, or caring for a disabled person.



Changes to SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania are now underway, pushing some recipients to meet specific work requirements or risk losing their benefits.

Work requirements for SNAP recipients

What we know:

Starting Sept. 1, people aged 18 to 54 without a dependent child under 18 have to meet work requirements to continue receiving SNAP benefits. They need to work, volunteer, or be enrolled in school or job training for at least 20 hours each week.

If recipients fail to meet those requirements, they will only receive benefits for three months within a three-year period. People must report their compliance to the Department of Human Services.

Exemptions from work requirements

There are several exemptions to the new SNAP work requirements, including:

Those living with a child under 18 years old (this exemption will lower to age 14 starting on Nov. 1);

People unable to work due to health conditions;

Pregnant individuals and those caring for an ill or disabled person

Other exemptions can be found online, here.

Featured article

Some exemptions will end on Oct. 31, 2025, including for veterans, the homeless and former foster children under 25.

Starting Nov. 1, people between 55 and 64 years old, and parents with children aged 14 or older, will also need to meet work requirements.

What we don't know:

Details on how specific exemptions will be verified remain unclear. Recipients are advised to consult with their caseworker for guidance on proof of exemption.