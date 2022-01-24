New Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Washington

article

A new sub-variant of COVID-19, the BA.2 variant, has been detected in Washington, health officials announced Monday.

BA.2 is a subvariant, or sublineage, of the Omicron variant, nicknamed ‘stealth omicron’ in some publications. According to the Centers for Disease Control, mutations occur in the coronavirus’ genome all the time, but only occasionally change the characteristic of a virus. If a virus in an area undergoes enough meaningful mutations, scientists may determine it to be a new variant.

Variants, just like the original virus, undergo their own mutations that can lead to lineages like this new BA.2 subvariant.

The mutations, lineages and variants can be viewed like a family tree, with the first SARS-CoV-2 virus being the common ancestor—except all the branches on this tree cause COVID-19.

The Omicron variant, also referred to as B.1.1.529, already has three main subvariants: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. In December, the World Health Organization reported over 99% of the cases they sequenced were BA.1. Now, BA.2 cases are looking to outpace BA.1 cases in parts of the world like Denmark.

It should be noted there were similar concerns about the Delta subvariant AY.4.2 outpacing the main variant this fall. Health officials are still keeping a close eye on infections and will determine if the subvariant needs to be uplifted into a named variant.

The Washington State Department of Health says, as of Monday, two cases of the BA.2 variant have been detected in the state. DOH has not provided further information about where the infections occurred.

Health officials continue to monitor several named variants, some of which have not been reported as long ago as June 2021.

You can find a full list of COVID-19 variants of concern, variants and sublineages being tracked on the CDC website.

RELATED: COVID-19 two years later: First US case reported in Washington state

READ MORE: UW researchers develop fast, highly-accurate COVID-19 test

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: