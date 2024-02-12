New Sixers arena proposal: Black community groups hold town hall to question officials

A local pastor organized a town hall to advocate for youth in the city and for Black-owned businesses to have a place in a project that the Sixers say will bring a lot of opportunities to the city.

While some in Chinatown near the proposed site are against it over concerns about traffic and parking, this group feels if it is going to happen they want to be part of it.

"A lot of young guys out here nowadays are connected in the streets and still trying to do school and with everything that's going on a lot of these guys need jobs," said 20-year-old Hafiz Coffy.

Coffy is looking forward to hearing how the 76ers plan to invest in the city, particularly the youth with its proposed Center City/Chinatown arena.

"Just being able to experience the new wave or however the new stadium is getting built, connecting with others and networking. Maybe that might not be your final destination, but you can network with others to get you where you got to go," said Coffy.

He attended a meeting at the Fame event space in Kensington tonight along with about one hundred other families interested in job and entrepreneurship opportunities inside the arena.

"For so long our community has been plagued with the school to prison pipeline. Now you get a chance to create another pipeline that these young men have something to look forward to," said Taj Murdock.

Murdock was on a panel with other community organizations that mentor young people and work against gun-violence.

"When you're talking about jobs in the labor field and in the union field, these are not just jobs. You are talking about long term careers," said Murdock who is the executive director of Men of Courage Mentoring Program.

Pastor Carl Day organized the town hall.

"I feel like various communities have been heard but I feel like the majority of the Black community hasn't been heard," said Day.

He invited Sixers officials to hear from community groups, and allowed the community a chance to question arena officials.

"Explain in detail to those who don't know or don't understand what is it that you're promising? How do we hold you accountable to it? How do we ensure that you will actually follow through," he said.

David Adelman is chairman of 76 Place and co-owner of the Sixers.

"Over 9,000 construction jobs. 1,000 permanent jobs," said Adelman. "You take a 12 or 13-year-old today and when this arena opens in 2031 they are going to be a young adult ready to hit the workforce. Let us create those opportunities, get them excited and trained for those jobs," he said.