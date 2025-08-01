New video released of suspect in Philadelphia rec center shooting that injured 5

The Brief New video released Friday shows a suspect in a rec center shooting that injured five people. Police say the new video shows the suspect after he went into an alley and changed clothing. So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.



Philadelphia police have released additional video of a suspect in connection with a shooting near a Philadelphia rec center Wednesday.

Among the injured were two young children, two teens, and a rec center employee.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 56th and Christian streets around 4 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Police found five shooting victims at the crime scene, including a 10-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 32-year-old rec center employee.

A 16-year-old who was driven to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle was placed in critical condition. The remaining four victims were all said to be stable.

Officials say it was the first day the rec center reopened its pool, and approximately 75 people were in the fenced-in pool area when the shooting happened.

The Philadelphia Police Department previously shared surveillance video clips showing the moments leading up to the shooting and asked for the public's help to identify the suspects who could be seen going to and from the scene.

What we know:

Police say the new surveillance video shows an armed suspect who was previously seen in video released earlier this week.

According to police, the suspect was tracked to an alley on the 800 block of South 55th Street where he removed his durag and black t-shirt. He emerged from the alley in a white tank top and shorts, wearing a backpack.

The suspect was last seen trying to board the SEPTA trolley at 55th and Baltimore.

Police have described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 15 and 18. He has shoulder length dreadlocks with blonde or frosted tips and was wearing a Nike backpack.