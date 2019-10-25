New video shows man wanted for allegedly stealing puppy from PSPCA; $1K reward offered

article

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help after they say a puppy was stolen from their Erie Avenue headquarters on Friday.

Officials say the man pictured in a Nike sweatshirt is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft, which occurred just after 5 p.m.

The Pennsylvania SPCA, thanks to an anonymous donor, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible and the puppy's safe return.

Officials say the dog, a Shiba Inu, is microchipped and that their identity can be confirmed.

Anyone who sees the individual with the puppy or recognizes him is urged to contact police.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.