New York mobile sports bets likely pass New Jersey for No. 1 spot in U.S.

New York likely surpassed New Jersey for the top spot in the U.S. sports betting market during the first two weekends mobile bets were offered. That's according to a company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are.

GeoComply Solutions recorded 17.9 million transactions last weekend in New York, up from 17.2 million the weekend before.

The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer's location. It's considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity.

New Jersey's level of activity also increased over that same period, but trailed New York.

