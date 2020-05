New York sends out 1,000 police officers to enforce social distancing as people pack parks

article

New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine.

Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up crowds and remind everyone of public health restrictions requiring they keep 6 feet away from others.

The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a stern warning after a series of clashes this week between police officers and members of orthodox Jewish communities over social distancing.

In Chicago, police and the mayor warned Saturday that anyone hosting or attending a large party might be arrested.