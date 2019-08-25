Newark woman arrested after punching pregnant woman at Chick-fil-A drive-thru

A scene of road rage at the drive-through unfolded in Bear, Delaware on Saturday.

A New Castle County woman is behind bars after police say she punched a pregnant woman at a Chick-fil-A.

Troopers say Jada Blake, 19, of Newark was waiting at the Chick-fil-A store when another car tried to pull in front of her.

Blake got out of her car and started hitting the other driver through her open window, according to police.

When the victim got out of her car, police say Blake punched the woman in her stomach even though she knew she was pregnant.

After the fight, Blake got back in her car and continued to wait for drive-thru service.

Blake is facing numerous charges including possession of marijuana, menacing, disorderly conduct, careless driving and felony assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.