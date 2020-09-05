Newborn baby dies after being left in hot car 'for several hours' in Florida, deputies say

article

A newborn baby died after being left inside a hot car in Florida’s Panhandle, sheriff’s officials said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office offered few details about the case on Thursday. Rescue crews were called to a home in Panama City late Wednesday after the baby was found inside the car.

The temperature on Wednesday reached the low 90s, news outlets reported. Sheriff’s officials said the baby had possibly been left inside the vehicle for several hours. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Brevard County man arrested after baby ingests heroin, police say

KidsandCars.org, which is a nonprofit child safety organization, said it’s the second hot car death in Florida this year.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation, and will be speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events, the News Herald reported.