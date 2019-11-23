Newborn baby found in box outside Orange County apartment, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a newborn baby was found in a box outside of an Orange County apartment complex.

According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, the 1-day-old baby was found at the Bella Vista Place Apartments at 2814 Silkwood Circle around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors reportedly heard the baby crying and went outside. That's when the baby was discovered laying in a box, Fire Rescue said.

The infant is reportedly in good condition, officials report. The baby was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No other details have been released.

"It’s still early in the investigation but we will provide further information once it comes available," officials told FOX 35 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.