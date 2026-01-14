‘Newport Bandit’ wanted for cigarette thefts at 50 Pa convenience and Wawa stores

The Brief Philadelphia Police are searching for Jarrel Haywood-Porter, accused of stealing nearly $17,000 in cigarette cartons from at least 50 stores in Philadelphia and the suburbs. Investigators say Haywood-Porter targets mostly Wawa stores, rarely hits the same location twice, and has been wanted for about a year. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him as part of a larger effort to fight organized retail theft.



Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they call the "Newport Bandit," accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarette cartons from dozens of convenience stores across Philadelphia and nearby suburbs.

Haywood-Porter targeted more than 50 stores

What we know:

Investigators say 31-year-old Jarrel Haywood-Porter is wanted for stealing cigarette cartons, mostly Newports, from at least 30 stores in Philadelphia and 20 in the suburbs, according to police.

Most of the thefts happened at Wawa stores, and police say he rarely hits the same store twice.

Inspector Ray Evers of the Philadelphia Police Department said, "He will go in ask for two cartons of Newports, so we call him the Newport Bandit, and he’ll wait until the items are placed on the counter, and he quickly grabs them and leaves. Sometimes he goes behind the counter, which gets a little bit more aggressive."

The value of the stolen cigarettes is close to $17,000, according to police.

"We’re going after the people that are really affecting the bottom line at that store, which unfortunately raises the prices for everyone in the neighborhood," says Inspector Evers.

Police say Haywood-Porter has also been accused of similar thefts in Texas.

Police and retailers work together to fight theft

Police say they are focusing on organized retail crime and repeat offenders as part of a citywide retail theft initiative.

Inspector Evers said they use an app to connect with police departments in the suburbs and meet with them monthly to streamline cases, along with a separate app to communicate with 2,400 retailers across the city to share information in real time.

They are also collaborating with the Attorney General’s Office with their efforts to start a regional task force .

"We knew with the engagement we would have more reporting because there was a period of time that reporting was not happening, because there were some issues with the police department, the District Attorney’s office, and the merchants, we weren’t on the same page," says Evers. "We’re definitely on the same page now."

Retail theft arrests in Philadelphia more than tripled in 2025 compared to 2021, according to police.

A Wawa spokesperson told FOX 29 they cannot comment on the specific individual, but, "We are grateful for the swift response and on-going support of the Philadelphia Police Department. We are proud to partner with them and to support their investigations to the best of our ability."

Police say Haywood-Porter travels by car and usually does not target the same store twice. Inspector Evers said, "It’s not someone going in to steal a sandwich and a coffee to try to sustain themselves, this is all to make money very easily to sell cigarettes on the street."

Community members react to repeat offenders

Local perspective:

Some residents say the thefts are frustrating and could lead to higher prices. "It is frustrating though because I pay taxes, I pay taxes on them cigarettes," said Gloria V. of Port Richmond.

"It’s going to raise prices and this Wawa is great," said Joan Waites of Philadelphia.

Police are asking anyone with information on Haywood-Porter’s whereabouts to contact them.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they have any leads on Haywood-Porter’s current location or if any arrests are expected soon.

It is also unclear how much of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.