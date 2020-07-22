Nicetown cousins, previously reported missing, are found safe, police say

article

Philadelphia police report two cousins from Nicetown, previously reported missing, have been found. The two kids are safe.

Police say the two were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of North 19th Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The pair were heading to the corner store on the 4500 block of North 19th Street when they left the home, and then had plans to go to Nicetown Park.

The two were found unharmed. Officials say the two are with their families.

Philadelphia police wish to thank the public for their effort in locating the children.

