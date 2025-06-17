Nike staff confront suspect, try to stop theft from South Jersey outlets: police

article

The Brief Police are asking for help to identify a suspected shoplifter in Gloucester Township. He was seen stealing merchandise worth hundreds of dollars from the Nike store. Store staff attempted to stop him, but he fled the store.



A suspected shoplifter got away with hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise, but not before some store staff stepped in to try and thwart the theft.

What we know:

Police say the suspect was seen entering the Nike store at the Gloucester Premium Outlets on June 7, filling a bag with shoes, shirts and shorts totaling just under $640.

When store staff attempted to stop him from exiting the store, he started arguing.

Video surveillance from the store then shows the suspect exiting with the stolen merchandise in his hands.

He was last seen driving off in a black sedan.

What you can do:

If you can identify the suspect, police are asking you to contact them.