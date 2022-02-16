Nine-year-old attacked by dog in Pennsauken reunited with Good Samaritans who saved her

A nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog at a Pennsauken park on Monday has reunited with the three Good Samaritans who rescued her.

On Tuesday, Erika Rivera spoke to FOX 29 after she rushed her daughter to Cooper University Hospital the day before.

Rivera was so focused on her daughter that she didn't get a chance to thank the three people who saved her and drove her to her aunt's house.

The power of social media helped them connect and on Wednesday, Billy Jackson and his friends met with Rivera and brought Toni balloons.

Jackson said he was sitting in the car with his friends when he saw the dog wrestling with the girl. After realizing Toni was not playing with the dog and was instead being attacked, he quickly jumped into action.

Rivera's social media post searching for the Good Samaritans was sent to him by a family friend and he commented to make the connection.

"Glad I was there to help her," he said. "If I wasn't there, it could have turned out way different."

Toni suffered from a bite on her right forearm, but she was released from the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident. The owner of the dog is expected to be charged because the dog was not licensed to be in Pennsauken.

This weekend, the group plans to go to Toni's favorite restaurant, Red Robin.

Erika Rivera hugs Billy Jackson who helped save her nine-year-old daughter from a dog attack in Pennsauken.

