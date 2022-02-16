Wells Fargo Center drops vaccine requirement under Philadelphia's new guidelines

article

The Wells Fargo Center says fans will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination when attending events at the arena.

The announcement comes as Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that it was immediately ending the vaccine requirement for establishments that serve food for onsite consumption.

The arena fell under the city’s criteria for establishments that were required to ask for proof of vaccination from customers and staff.

The vaccine requirement had gone into place on Jan. 3. Additional health and safety protocols required by the city, leagues, or specific tours at the arena still apply.

Philadelphia’s indoor mask requirement remains in place.

City officials on Wednesday unveiled a new metrics-based tier system that they say will guide decisions on further COVID-19 restrictions – whether it means dropping mandates, or re-implementing vaccine of negative test requirements.

Under the new system, health officials will turn their focus to four key metrics: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rates, and the rate of increase in cases.

The response tiers are labeled as follows: Extreme Caution, Caution, Mask Precautions Only, and All Clear.

Based on current metrics revealed on Wednesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says Philadelphia is currently in the Mask Precautions Only tier.

