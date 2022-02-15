Mother searching for strangers who saved her daughter from dog attack in Pennsauken

A group of strangers quickly became heroes to Erika Rivera and her nine-year-old daughter Toni after saving the child from being mauled by a dog.

Rivera spoke to FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce via Zoom as she sat by her daughter’s bedside at Cooper University Hospital.

She said her daughter was attacked by a neighborhood dog on Monday in Pennsauken’s Madison Park.

The Good Samaritans saw the attack and rushed in to help. "They’re the ones who called the police," Rivera said. "They’re the ones who called the ambulance."

The group quickly jumped into action and took Toni to her aunt’s house three blocks away. "I was screaming for my mom. They dragged me and put me in the car," Toni said.

When Toni was dropped off at her aunt’s house, Rivera then rushed her daughter to the hospital without thanking the men.

"As a mom, I was so frantic. My mind was everywhere," she said. "I didn’t really get to even say thank you. My main concern was her."

Toni suffered from a bite on her right forearm, but she was later released from the hospital.

Rivera is now trying to find the three courageous men who stepped up for her daughter. She posted a message on social media hoping to identify them so she can thank them for their bravery.

Police are investigating the incident and the owner of the dog will likely be charged because the dog was not licensed in the town.

