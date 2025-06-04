Nintendo Switch 2: Folks flock to Best Buy ahead launch

The Nintendo Switch 2 drops in stores on June 5 and folks are going the extra mile to make sure they can snag one!

What we know:

Preorders for Ninendo Switch 2 began on April 24.

Nintendo initially delayed the preorder date over uncertainty stemming from President Trump’s tariffs.

Nintendo manufactures their products in Asia. Nintendo’s Switch 1 consoles were made in China and Vietnam, according to Reuters .

Trump imposed 145% tariffs on China and 10% on Vietnam.

Nintendo said the Switch 2 price will remain unchanged despite the tariffs.

The console costs $449.99. However, the company said accessories for the Switch 2, including the dock set, the controller strap, will cost more.

What's New:

Many flocked to Best Buy in South Philadelphia late Wednesday night to purchase the console.

People grabbed their lawn chairs, snacks and blankets and waited in line before doors opened at 12:01 a.m.

Now that's dedication!