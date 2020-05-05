NJ businessman provides carnival fun for families

Cotton candy, funnel cake and fried Oreos are carnival food staples that many can enjoy this time of year. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, all carnivals are shut down until further notice.

So one local businessman found a way for carnival lovers to get their fix of their favorite staples without leaving their car.

FOX 29 photojournalist Bill Rohrer interviewed Michael Skelly, who never though his idea would be this popular.

Most of the drivers he sees wait in their cars for almost an hour before they can get their hands on their favorite carnival treats.

“I know my wife and I ordered a lot of pizza already. But you can’t order funnel cake at a pizza place,” said Skelly.

Skelly is the co-owner of Skelly’s Amusements in Williamstown, New Jersey and a few nights a week, he opens up his carnival food trucks for the public and the lines are endless.

“It shows you that people want to get out. People want to do something. They want to take their kids out. We have such a unique food item that they are going to end up enjoying it.”

Each year, Skelly’s has about 27 scheduled events per season. So far, the business has had to cancel events up to the beginning of July. He is happy though to be able to hire a few people while their drive-thru business is open.

“It’s been phenomenal. The community support has been great. I am sure you have seen the cars with the kids in here," He explained. "It’s fun food, it’s cotton candy and Oreos. Getting them sugared up for the ride home.”

Skelly’s drive-thru carnival is open Fridays from 5 to 8pm and on Saturdays and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

The carnival is located at 1136 Glassboro Road in Williamstown, New Jersey.

