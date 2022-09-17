NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August

article

New Jersey's casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier.

The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier.

But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City's nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.