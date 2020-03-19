NJ Congressman Andy Kim self-quarantining after exposure to COVID-19

article

New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim said Thursday that he will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a member of congress who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim, who represents New Jersey's third district stretching from Burlington County to Ocean County, will isolate himself for two weeks.

"Now is the time to be safe and to take precautions for each other," Congressman Kim said.

"I’ll be continuing to work full-time with my staff to help people across Burlington and Ocean counties get through this crisis and to advocate for critical supplies and testing that can help our health care professionals and first responders on the front lines.”

Kim is encouraging his fellow members of congress and anyone who feels they may have been exposed to coronavirus to self-quarantine.

"It’s important to follow the CDC guidelines, follow your doctor’s advice, and take the appropriate steps to stay safe and stop the spread of this virus, as I hope others are doing who might have been exposed," Kim said.

