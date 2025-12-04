Eagles DT Jalen Carter to miss Monday night game with shoulder injury
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jalen Carter will reportedly miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after undergoing a procedure on both shoulders.
What we know:
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Carter underwent treatment on both of his shoulders Monday and is considered week-to-week.
"Carter wanted to be as close to 100% as possible for the playoff run," Schefter wrote in a post on X.
Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday said Carter has been nursing a shoulder injury all season which has been affecting his playing time.
Carter has started 10 of the Eagles 12 games so far this season, collecting 20 tackles and 2 sacks.
The backstory:
The injury comes as the Eagles try to snap a two-game losing streak against the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.
The Chargers could be without their starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who recently had surgery on a fractured left hand and did not practice on Wednesday.