Eagles DT Jalen Carter to miss Monday night game with shoulder injury

article

The Brief Eagles DT Jalen Carter will miss Monday's game against the Chargers after undergoing treatment on both shoulders. Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday said Carter has been dealing with a shoulder injury all season. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Eagles are considering Carter week-to-week.



Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jalen Carter will reportedly miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after undergoing a procedure on both shoulders.

What we know:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Carter underwent treatment on both of his shoulders Monday and is considered week-to-week.

"Carter wanted to be as close to 100% as possible for the playoff run," Schefter wrote in a post on X.

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday said Carter has been nursing a shoulder injury all season which has been affecting his playing time.

Carter has started 10 of the Eagles 12 games so far this season, collecting 20 tackles and 2 sacks.

The backstory:

The injury comes as the Eagles try to snap a two-game losing streak against the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

The Chargers could be without their starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who recently had surgery on a fractured left hand and did not practice on Wednesday.