Eagles DT Jalen Carter to miss Monday night game with shoulder injury

By
Published  December 4, 2025 1:35pm EST
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Eagles DT Jalen Carter will miss Monday's game against the Chargers after undergoing treatment on both shoulders.
    • Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday said Carter has been dealing with a shoulder injury all season.
    • ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Eagles are considering Carter week-to-week.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jalen Carter will reportedly miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after undergoing a procedure on both shoulders.

What we know:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Carter underwent treatment on both of his shoulders Monday and is considered week-to-week.

"Carter wanted to be as close to 100% as possible for the playoff run," Schefter wrote in a post on X. 

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday said Carter has been nursing a shoulder injury all season which has been affecting his playing time.

Carter has started 10 of the Eagles 12 games so far this season, collecting 20 tackles and 2 sacks.

The backstory:

The injury comes as the Eagles try to snap a two-game losing streak against the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. 

The Chargers could be without their starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who recently had surgery on a fractured left hand and did not practice on Wednesday.

