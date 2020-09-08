NJ correctional officer released from rehab after 111 day battle with coronavirus

A New Jersey correctional officer is finally heading home after battling coronavirus for 111 days.

Officer Chris Stanek was greeted by other officers and his family as he left rehab Tuesday. The officer was diagnosed with coronavirus back in May. While in the hospital, his wife says he was incubated and his kidneys started to shut down.

Now, the 46-year-old is learning how to walk again. His wife is warning people this virus is no joke.

"Take all the precautions necessary. Don't think it cannot happen to you or to one of your family members who would have thought," his wife, Jean Stanek, said.

Sadly, Officer Stanek will not be able to go back to work due to complications from the virus.

