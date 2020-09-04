NJ corrections officer charged with falsifying reports after using pepper spray on inmate

article

A New Jersey corrections officer is facing charges after an investigation by the state attorney general's office alleges that the officer falsified two reports about the use of pepper spray against an inmate.

Prosecutors say Jovanny Galindo, 32, was unprovoked when he confronted a seated inmate at a mid-state correctional facility and sprayed him in the face with oleoresin capsicum spray.

In two incident reports filed in June, Galindo claimed the spray was used after the inmate ignored an order, became argumentative, and made verbal threats. Prosecutors believe Galindo's statements were false and his use of force against the inmate was not authorized.

Galindo, a Monmouth County resident, was charged on Thursday with third-degree conspiracy to tamper with public records or information.

