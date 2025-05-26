NJ couple finds $1M Mega Millions ticket in junk drawer 5 months later
TRENTON, N.J. - Have you checked your junk drawer lately? A jackpot could be hiding among the piles of pens, batteries and miscellaneous mail.
What we know:
Back on New Year's Eve, a couple bought three Mega Millions tickets at a store in West Trenton, then forgot all about them until a couple of days ago.
"I was in the house and I just opened the drawer and I saw the tickets," the winner said. "I decided to get them checked."
That's when they discovered they had a winning ticket sitting in their home for nearly five months!
"I thought maybe $1,000. Or $10,000. I couldn’t believe it--$1 million?!?"
What's next:
Lucky for the winning couple, New Jersey lottery tickets don't expire for an entire year.
So, what do they plan on doing with their newly discovered jackpot?
"For us, it’s more about helping the children, making sure they don’t have debt," the couple said.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New Jersey Lottery.