NJ couple finds $1M Mega Millions ticket in junk drawer 5 months later

The Brief A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was recently discovered in a junk drawer. The ticket was bought back on New Year's Eve. Luckily, they don't expire for a year!



Have you checked your junk drawer lately? A jackpot could be hiding among the piles of pens, batteries and miscellaneous mail.

What we know:

Back on New Year's Eve, a couple bought three Mega Millions tickets at a store in West Trenton, then forgot all about them until a couple of days ago.

"I was in the house and I just opened the drawer and I saw the tickets," the winner said. "I decided to get them checked."

That's when they discovered they had a winning ticket sitting in their home for nearly five months!

"I thought maybe $1,000. Or $10,000. I couldn’t believe it--$1 million?!?"

What's next:

Lucky for the winning couple, New Jersey lottery tickets don't expire for an entire year.

So, what do they plan on doing with their newly discovered jackpot?

"For us, it’s more about helping the children, making sure they don’t have debt," the couple said.