NJ drivers met with long lines at motor vehicle centers for second day

Drivers in New Jersey are facing extremely long lines when the head to the state's motor vehicle centers for the second straight day.

The state's MVCs reopened on Tuesday for the first time in months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lines at some locations were hours long, snaking down the block before the sun even came up.

Police had to shut down one center in Bergen County because of the 'overwhelming demand.'

MORE: New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers reopen to long lines Tuesday

Advertisement

There were also reports of a fight at the MVC in Trenton.

MVC officials say they are sending extra workers to the busiest locations to help cut down on the wait times.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was outside the MVC in Medford Wednesday morning where he says people had camped out overnight to get to the front of the line.

MVCs open at 8 a.m. in New Jersey and are working under limited hours of operation with limited capacities due to the pandemic.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP