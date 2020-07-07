New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers reopen to long lines Tuesday

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission centers were able to reopen their doors to walk-in customers on Tuesday and were met with long lines across the state.

MVC licensing and vehicle centers reopened with new social distancing guidelines after they were closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite only opening for limited services like new licenses, registrations, and titles municipalities all over the state reported lines, closures, and there were even reports of physical altercations.

The New Jersey MVC had reopened Monday, July 6, for student driver tests and inspections only, but in-person transactions were delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system intended to prevent overcrowding,

Credit: @rbrouwer19 via Storyful | Credit: Alani Morel via Storyful

Video from outside of an MVC center in Paterson, New Jersey showed socially distanced lines stretching down a city block.

Multiple facilities have said they would receive no more customers due to capacity being overwhelmed.

