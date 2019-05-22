NJ farm needs help finding peacocks on the lam

A farm in Mount Laurel needs your help tracking down a pair of peacocks on the run.

"People calling and posting pics of these birds and we were going out to get them. They were being really stubborn about coming back," Kelly Lyons with Paws Discovery Farm said.

Paws Executive Director Kelly Lyons says the 2-year-old birds are spreading their wings and looking for new territory. It’s normal but they’ve never been gone this long or ventured this far. The peacocks are likely crossing major roadways, encountering people and potentially other wildlife.

The female peacock may be nesting and hiding in the brush — the male peacock has been sighted repeatedly — the little bugger is refusing to come home.

The missing birds are triplets.