NJ food pantry sees spike in demand amid coronavirus pandemic

The food pantry at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Marlton, New Jersey has grown from a closet but now more than ever there's a desperate need, according to volunteer Scott Rush.

It's eye-opening to some newfound pantry recipients like Alissa.

"As college grad of Rowan University I never thought I’d be in this situation," Alissa said.

Ten years ago, she launched a dream wedding planner business called Kiss of Bliss, but today that business is crushed by COVID-19 so she came here for help.

"We are hoping that this has raised awareness of the issue of hunger in the area," Rush said. "The need is just so tremendously great."

The Prince of Peace Food Pantry is open on Mondays from 5-7 p.m. and on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. If you’d like to donate or If you or someone you know is in need stop by during those hours.

___

