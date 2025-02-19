NJ home burnt to the ground after fire erupts in 55-plus community
MANSFIELD, N.J. - Charred rubble is all that remains after an early morning fire ravaged a home in Mansfield, New Jersey.
What we know:
SKYFOX was live over what was left of a house fire on the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle in "Homestead," which is a 55-plus community.
Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, burning one home to the ground, and damaging one next door.
The fire reached three alarms, and forced at least five homes to be evacuated.
What we don't know:
No word on how the fire started, or if anyone was injured.