NJ home burnt to the ground after fire erupts in 55-plus community

The Brief A fire broke out in a 55-plus community in New Jeresey early Wednesday morning. One home was completely devastated, with another suffering heavy damage. No word on injuries, or a cause for the fire.



Charred rubble is all that remains after an early morning fire ravaged a home in Mansfield, New Jersey.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over what was left of a house fire on the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle in "Homestead," which is a 55-plus community.

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, burning one home to the ground, and damaging one next door.

The fire reached three alarms, and forced at least five homes to be evacuated.

What we don't know:

No word on how the fire started, or if anyone was injured.