Visitor stabs 2 nurses, medical resident in NJ hospital's pediatric ICU: Police

A visitor seeing a patient at a New Jersey hospital's pediatric intensive care unit stabbed a medical resident and two nurses Friday morning, officials said.

The hospital workers were attacked around 7 a.m. at Newark Beth Israel Hospital following a domestic dispute between two visitors, officials said. It is unclear what led to the altercation.

Each victim is reportedly in stable condition, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

The victims suffered minor lacerations, and the alleged attacker, who police identified as 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, was taken into custody.

No patients or family members were injured during this incident, the hospital said in a statement.

Abdul-Hakim faces several charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

This incident remains under investigation.

This image from SkyFOX shows Newark Beth Israel Hospital after three nurses were slashed.

