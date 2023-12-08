Expand / Collapse search

Visitor stabs 2 nurses, medical resident in NJ hospital's pediatric ICU: Police

Updated 12:20PM
New Jersey
Hospital stabbing

NEWARK, N.J. - A visitor seeing a patient at a New Jersey hospital's pediatric intensive care unit stabbed a medical resident and two nurses Friday morning, officials said.

The hospital workers were attacked around 7 a.m. at Newark Beth Israel Hospital following a domestic dispute between two visitors, officials said. It is unclear what led to the altercation.

NEWARK-BETH-ISRAEL-STABBING_WNYWef29_702_mp4_00.01.33.02.jpg

Each victim is reportedly in stable condition, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

The victims suffered minor lacerations, and the alleged attacker, who police identified as 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, was taken into custody.

No patients or family members were injured during this incident, the hospital said in a statement.

NEWARK-BETH-ISRAEL-STABBING_WNYWef29_702_mp4_00.01.01.46.jpg

Abdul-Hakim faces several charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

This incident remains under investigation.

2731e7d7-snapshot.jpg

This image from SkyFOX shows Newark Beth Israel Hospital after three nurses were slashed.

