NJ juvenile corrections officers charged with sexually assaulting female inmate

Two men were on duty as senior corrections officers at a juvenile detention center when New Jersey officials say they committed acts of sexual assault.

Gary Nieves, 53, and William Young, 35, have been charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and related offenses.

They are accused of engaging in various forms of sexual contact and sexual assault with a female resident at the Female Secure Care and Intake Facility in Bordentown.

Officials say the victim confirmed the allegations, which reportedly took place in shared spaces and her living quarters.

"We will not tolerate people in positions of power using their authority to abuse those in their care. The allegations facing these officers, that they preyed on a young person who was in their custody, warrant serious consequences," said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

If convicted of the charges, both Nieves and Young could face up to 10 years in state prison for each count of sexual assault and misconduct.