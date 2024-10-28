Expand / Collapse search

Man, white van sought after missing woman found dead in garage: police

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found dead, wrapped in a blanket in a garage in Crescentville. 

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating both a man and his vehicle in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a garage in Crescentville.

Police are trying to locate Miguel Aguilar, 34, who is a person of interest in the deadly incident. 

They are also looking for a white 2006 Chevrolet Express, cargo van PA tag# ZRR-4023. The van has a roof rack, missing paint and cross decal on the driver’s side rear door, and missing paint along the passenger side roof.  

Police say Miguel Aguilar could be driving the van.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or Miguel Aguilar is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. 

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).